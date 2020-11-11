Head on collision on West Locust Street in Davenport

A car and pickup truck collided head on on West Locust Street near Emerald Drive in Davenport on November 11, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the driver of the pickup truck was traveling eastbound when they may have had a medical emergency causing the truck to cross into the westbound lanes.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

EARLIER UPDATE: A car and pickup truck collided head on in the 4400 block of West Locust Street, just west of Emerald Drive, in Davenport around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police scanner, two people were involved in the accident, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

