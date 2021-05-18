Head-on collision sends two to the hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on collision on 11th Street near 31st Avenue in Rock Island on May 18, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a head-on collision in Rock Island on Tuesday.

The accident happened on 11th Street near the intersection with 31st Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes of 11th Street were closed while the accident was cleaned up by emergency personnel, but all lanes are open now.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story