Head-on collision sends two to the hospital

Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on collision on 11th Street near 31st Avenue in Rock Island on May 18, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a head-on collision in Rock Island on Tuesday.

The accident happened on 11th Street near the intersection with 31st Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes of 11th Street were closed while the accident was cleaned up by emergency personnel, but all lanes are open now.