Head-on collision sends two to the hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a head-on collision in Rock Island on Tuesday.
The accident happened on 11th Street near the intersection with 31st Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
The southbound lanes of 11th Street were closed while the accident was cleaned up by emergency personnel, but all lanes are open now.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.