Santa wants you to get your motor runnin’ and help Toys for Tots!

ABATE of Iowa – District 15 and the USMC Reserves invite you to participate in the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run October 2. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at Walmart, located at 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The ride leaves at 1:00 p.m. and ends at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot, located at 2121 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf.

Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run (photo: ABATE of Iowa – District 15)

Admission is one new toy per person, and the toys must be visible on the bike. Please note that stuffed animals are not allowed, due to health issues. No bike? No problem! Toys will be collected at the start and end of the ride. Make sure no child wakes up Christmas morning without a toy. The 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run is Saturday, October 2, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

