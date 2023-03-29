Project NOW will be welcoming students to their new Head Start location inside Community Bible Fellowship at 1109 SE Third Street in Aledo starting in April, after a nearly four-year break.

A ribbon cutting and tours of the two classrooms will take place on Thursday, March 30, starting at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend. There will be on-the-spot enrollment, tours, refreshments and kids’ activities. Project NOW’s mobile food pantry will be on site for a food giveaway.

Project NOW’s Head Start Director Andrea Flannery said 21 students will be attending the two new Head Start classrooms.

“Project NOW Head Start has missed being able to serve Mercer County with a high-quality Head Start program and we are thankful for our partnership with Matt and Jeannie Ewing of Community Bible Fellowship to allow us to again serve the great children and families in this area,” she said.

“Accessibility to high-quality early childhood education programs is critical to the success of every community and we are proud to be back in the business of improving communities across the counties we serve.”

Dwight Ford, Project NOW’s Executive Director, says Head Start will make a major difference in the lives of children, families and communities. “It was my primary goal to reestablish Head Start in Aledo three years ago this month when I started as Executive Director and I am proud to say through a partnership with Community Bible Fellowship, we have returned.

“Actually, when we first opened Head Start classes in Aledo, it was through a partnership with a local church, and we have come full circle to return to a partnership once again,” he said. “Now we are ready to start making a meaningful and measurable difference in the lives of children and families in Aledo!”

“The CBF Family is excited to see Project Now get started in our building,” said Matt Ewing, an elder at the church. “We feel that serving our community in as many capacities as possible is our calling, and this opportunity fits perfectly with our mission.”