March comes in like a lamb on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Then we could see heavy snow by Friday!

A winter storm rolls into the Midwest with a wintry mix in the Quad Cities starting Thursday night. Then, several computer models are bringing in just enough cold air to change it over to snow. It will fall as a heavy, wet (typical in March) snow.

It’s too early for a precise accumulation forecast, but odds are looking better and better for moderate totals in the Quad Cities.

This map is from the Weather Prediction Center (a branch of the NWS) and shows roughly a 50% chance of AT LEAST 4″ of snow in the QC on Friday…

Sat tuned!