Healed at Stead: Families of patients supporting Carson King

Families that spent time inside the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital are among those speaking up for Carson King.

Some parents are sharing on Facebook their experiences at the hospital.

They don’t condone King’s Tweet. However, they said it’s important to remember what they’re doing now and not something as a 16-year-old.

That’s supporting the care and treatment for sick kids.

“Lincoln,” said Christine Hay.

Eighteen months and on the move.

Hay’s son Lincoln has spent much of his early life at Stead.

She said, “Finally started walking. After his spinal cord surgery, it took his body quite a while for his body to get used to his new normal.”

Lincoln was born almost two months premature, but that wasn’t all.

Hay said, “About two weeks into his life, they discovered that he had a birth defect.”

So far in his young life, two major surgeries. For his mom, nothing but gratitude for UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Hay said, “I remember countless times the nurses, doctors, everybody, that we were so grateful for them because if they weren’t here, my son wouldn’t be.”

Her friend Jessica Klees has the same appreciation after her son Kaleb was diagnosed with cancer at nine months old.

Jessica Klees said, “Thought it was an infection and it wasn’t getting better, and so we went to Iowa City, and they said he had testicular cancer, like a Yolk Sac Tumor.”

Now five and a half years cancer-free.

Klees added Kaleb was also treated at Stead for a broken leg.

Klees said, “Thriving and running like any other kid.”

Those are the stories Jessica and Christine want the attention to focus on because it’s kids like Lincoln and Kaleb they said Carson King’s goodwill is helping.

Hay said, “He didn’t have to do this. He was just looking for a case of beer and it turned into a million and a half dollar gift.”

That’s money going to support new equipment, resources for kids and their families and treatment.

They said they’re supporting Carson because the young man is atoning.

Klees said, “Apologies and everything, and trying to make it right.”

Hay said, “Why did this need to be brought up, you can see by his actions that’s not the kind of guy he is, and I don’t even know him.”

Christine and Jessica saying they hope his past indiscretion doesn’t distract from the good he’s accomplished.

Hay said, “Coolest thing I’ve seen all year. The most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all year.”

That’s all for the kids.