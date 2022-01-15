Health care network’s newest doctor goes pink for breast cancer

Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball coach Chad Thompson (left) and St. Mary Medical’s newest orthopedic surgeon Dr. Craig Wilson support breast cancer awareness at the “Go Pink” game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the John Thiel Gymnasium. (Photo courtesy of OSF HealthCare, Galesburg)

The newest doctor at OSF HealthCare in Galesburg is a longtime supporter of one of the most popular promotions to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Dr. Craig Wilson, a Galesburg native and orthopedic surgeon, was the presenting sponsor at this year’s Galesburg High School boys basketball game against Quincy as part of the annual “Go Pink” campaign.

During Friday night’s game at John Thiel Gymnasium, it was revealed that Wilson joined the OSF HealthCare team at St. Mary Medical Center, allowing him to continue serving the needs of the community.

OSF HealthCare shirts were thrown out into the crowd as Dr. Wilson was introduced.

A former Cottage Hospital specialist, Dr. Wilson has expertise in arthroscopic shoulder surgery and total joint replacement of the hips, knees and shoulders.

“His approach promotes quicker recovery than traditional solutions and helps bring relief to those suffering from severe arthritis and other degenerative joint diseases,” a new release says. “Additionally, the beloved local doctor is trained to meet the unique needs of children, teens and adults who have highly complex conditions.”

Dr. Wilson says he’s determined to listen to and help each patient.

“I consider myself a people person, and I strive to listen and help each person address their individual needs and goals — whether that’s getting back on the field, or being able to sit comfortably in the bleachers without being in pain,” said Dr. Wilson. “Functional movement helps everyone live their best life. That’s what I strive to support.”

Lisa DeKezel, president of OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center and OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, says she’s looking forward to Dr. Wilson joining the health care network’s team.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Wilson joining the team because we know he cares deeply about our community and his patients,” said DeKezel. “Dr. Wilson’s expertise will add to an already strong lineup of board-certified orthopedic physicians and surgeons at OSF HealthCare.

Dr. Wilson received his medical training at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, where he also completed his orthopedic residency.

He resides in Galesburg with his young family.

Dr. Wilson will be practicing at the OSF HealthCare Galesburg Clinic, 3315 N. Seminary Street.

Appointments can be made online here or by calling the clinic at 309-344-1000.