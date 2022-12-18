Patrick Peters has been named the new Administrator for Jackson County Regional Health Center (JCRHC) in Maquoketa. He will begin this position Feb. 6, according to a news release.

In his role, Peters will be responsible for all strategic and day-to-day operations of the 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, a news release says. He will take over the duties from Jean Hayes, chief nursing officer, who has led JCRHC in an interim capacity since the July departure of Curt Coleman. Genesis provides management services to JCRHC under an agreement that began in 2010.

Peters brings nearly 30 years of health care experience, including 25 years in hospital leadership positions, to his new role. The past nine years he has served as chief executive officer of Guthrie County Hospital, a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital in Guthrie Center, Iowa, named by the National Rural Health Association as one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the country, the release says. During his tenure there, Peters managed a successful turnaround of operations – growing hospital operating revenue, establishing provider-based rural health clinics, improving patient satisfaction, introducing new clinical services and guiding a $1 million hospital remodel.

Peters’ experience also includes jobs as CEO/President of Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, a 49-bed hospital in Safford, Arizona, where he also served as Vice President of Support Services, and CEO of Keokuk County Health Center, a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital in Sigourney, Iowa. His background also includes county public health management positions.

“Patrick has dedicated his career to ensuring the health care needs of small towns and rural areas are met,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., chief clinical officer/chief medical officer, Genesis Health System. “His track record in improving quality care and patient experience, in expanding access to primary and specialty care and in strengthening community ties is impressive.”

“Patrick’s expertise and energy will ensure JCRHC is in position to meet the challenges facing rural health care and identify opportunities to expand services we offer to patients in the region,” added Matt Osterhaus, chairman of the JCRHC Board of Trustees.

A native of Morse, Iowa, near Iowa City, where he grew up on a farm, Peters graduated from Solon High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Ambrose University, a master’s in healthcare administration from Saint Louis University and earned a Juris Doctor from Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul, Minn.