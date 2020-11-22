Health Department: Bar customers had potential exposure Nov. 14

The Whiteside County Health Department warns customers at a Rock Falls bar Nov. 14 about potential exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposures occurred for patrons at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., the release says.

An asymptomatic individual, who later tested positive, reported visiting during the infectious period.

“Unfortunately, a number of individuals are not doing what they can to protect our community, first responders, healthcare systems, employers and schools,” the release says.

“Instead they have chosen to disregard recommendations around masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, as well as Phase 4 Guidelines and Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation and shown an unwillingness to work with the Health Department after testing positive or being exposed,” the release says.

“As a result, we continue to see exposures and cases in our schools, workplaces, social gatherings and other locations in our community.”

