Health department encourages residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The Rock Island County Health Department is encouraging people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Roughly 800 to 900 vaccines are administered a day by the health department and local pharmacies.

Health department officials say only 24% of the people in Rock Island County are vaccinated.

Those we spoke with who got the vaccine say they are glad they glad.

“It feels pretty good,” said John Molyneaux, a Bettendorf resident who recently got vaccinated. “It’s nice having that peace of mind that all this is close to being behind us, and we’re not having to worry as much about this disease.”

Health officials also say there are more time slots available at the beginning of the week compared to the end of the week.

Learn more about how to register to receive the vaccine in Rock Island County by visiting the home page of the health department’s website.