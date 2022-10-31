The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) will hold its last 2022 walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the same time as the ongoing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The CDC advises that everyone 6 months and older can get the COVID primary vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time, according to a Monday health department release.

Appointments to get the flu vaccine will remain available by calling 309-794-7080. The flu vaccine is available for everyone age 6 months and older. All RICHD walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Moderna is offered on Tuesday, and Pfizer is offered on Friday at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. For those 65 and older, the high-dose flu vaccine is available.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent Omicron boosters can be given if it’s been at least two months since the patient’s previous dose or competition of the primary series (first and second doses).

The CDC says patients can take either the Pfizer or Moderna booster vaccines, no matter which brand they had during the primary series or previous boosters. At this time, only those 6 years and older can get the Moderna bivalent booster; those 5 years and older can get the Pfizer bivalent booster.

A special appointment-based clinic for children ages 6 months to 4 years is held every Wednesday for both the flu and COVID vaccines. Pfizer is offered in the morning, and Moderna is given in the afternoon. Call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment.

“Across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting earlier-than-usual and higher hospitalizations for flu and COVID-19,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Getting vaccinated is our best protection against severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths due to either flu or COVID-19.”

Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get the seasonal flu vaccine, just as everyone 6 months or older should get the COVID vaccine. The flu season typically begins in October and peaks between December and March. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Serious cases of flu can result in hospitalization or death.

As in past years, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.

Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, call the health department at 309-794-7080.

Both the flu and COVID vaccines also are available at our healthcare and pharmacy partners. To find locations and appointment times, click HERE.

RICHD vaccination clinics at a glance