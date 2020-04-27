Health department reminds residents to ‘stay home except to get medical care’ as number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 300 in Muscatine

In response to the recent spike of positive COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, which has since surpassed 300 cases, Muscatine County Public Health is reminding residents to continue practicing isolation measures and social distancing to help slow the spread of the disease.

The health department says, because COVID-19 is “still circulating in our communities and spreads easily from person-to-person,” it is especially important for those who test positive to avoid leaving their homes unless they are visiting a primary health care provider.

“If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you must stay home except to get medical care,” said Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams. “This means do not go to work, grocery stores or areas where you could be around others and spread the virus. The sick person needs to stay home and separate themselves in a different area of the home away from loved ones; wash your hands often, avoid sharing personal household items like drinking glasses or eating utensils, clean highly-touched surfaces daily and closely monitor your symptoms.”

Muscatine County Public Health advises residents not to go back to work or be around others — even if they start to feel better — until all the following have occurred:

No fever is present for at least 72 hours, meaning residents haven’t had a fever in three full days without the use of medicine that reduces fevers.

Other symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, have improved.

At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

If working with public health, they inform patients to go back to work and stores.

The health department says it’s important for a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to isolate themselves for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus in the community, as family members and close contacts may also be infected.

“We know that many people with COVID-19 don’t show any symptoms and don’t appear sick, but they can still spread the virus,” said Roby Williams. “It’s important — even if you’re feeling okay — to follow all of the safety precautions, social distancing and isolation recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our country safe.”

More information about COVID-19 in Muscatine County is available here.