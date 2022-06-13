The Rock Island County Health Department is without air-conditioning, but its clinics remain open.

The air-conditioning units at the Rock Island County Health Department are not working well, but all services and clinics remain open, chief operating officer Janet Hill said in a Monday release. Those who plan to get their COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at Tuesday’s Moderna or Friday’s Pfizer clinics should consider wearing clothing appropriate for warm temperatures.

Tuesday’s forecasted temperature is 99 degrees, and the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Everyone age 5 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster five months after the completion of the initial two-dose series. Second boosters are recommended at least four months after the first booster for those who are age 50 and older and those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunosuppressed.

The CDC offers a tool to help residents find out when a booster is appropriate for them HERE.

Other providers also are offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Find your shot at vaccines.gov.

During the heat wave this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reminds residents about the importance of staying cool in order to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat-related death or illnesses are prevented with these steps:

* Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don’t have air conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.

* Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

* Drink water often. Don’t wait until you are thirsty.

* Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air- conditioning.

* Air-conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. Exposure to air- conditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.

Never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed, parked vehicle. The air temperature inside a car rises rapidly during hot weather and can lead to brain damage or death.

Currently, there are six cooling centers open across Illinois. A good way to find the state identified cooling centers is to call 800-843-6154 or check out this website. Additionally, many local municipalities operate their own cooling centers.

More tips on how you can beat the heat are available on the ReadyIllinois website.