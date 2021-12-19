Health departments: COVID-19 surge creating ‘critical situation’ in local hospitals

Local health departments are expressing concern following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the Quad Cities and beyond.

The following statement was released Sunday by health departments in Rock Island and Scott counties:

“We are very worried.

COVID-19 cases are at the highest levels they have been at since the surge in November 2020.

Our hospital beds are full. Our ICUs are full. Ventilators are running short.

Critically ill patients, some on ventilators, are waiting hours in our emergency departments to be admitted or transferred.

Our staff are overwhelmed, and there aren’t enough of them.

We fear not having the capacity to care for your family members … your father’s heart attack, your son’s injury or your grandmother’s pneumonia. We fear not having the capacity to care for OUR family members.

The situation is critical.

We need your help.

We need you to mask in indoor public places, even if you are vaccinated, especially if you are not.

We need you to GET VACCINATED. Almost all of our COVID-19 in-patients are unvaccinated.

We need you to get tested if you’re having symptoms — and do it early. It’s harder to care for you later in your illness. Use a convenient care or your physician’s office. Don’t come to emergency department unless it’s a true emergency.

We need you to stay home if you test positive to keep from infecting others … others who could end up in our hospitals.

We need you to care and to help us end this.“