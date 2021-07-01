Health Officials Give Warning to Local Camps after Central Illinois Youth Summer Camp has COVID Outbreak

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced this week that an outbreak of over 80 COVID-19 cases happened at a youth summer camp in central Illinois in mid-June. Local health officials are now giving recommendations on what summer camps should do to keep their campers safe.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Rock Island County Health Department, suggests that children and staff at all summer camps should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, whether they are vaccinated or not. One primary reason for this is a lot of children who attend summer camps are not old enough to get the vaccine, putting them at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus. You must be at least 12 years old to get the vaccine. Hill says that during a time where new, more contagious strains of the virus, such as the delta variant, are popping up, it is still extremely important to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and to get vaccinated.

Plenty of summer camps in the Quad Cities area are following these safety precautions, but health officials still say getting the vaccine is the safest solution for those who are old enough.