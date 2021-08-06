Health officials urge eligible individuals to get vaccinated to protect those who can’t

The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the Quad Cities. Health experts note a surge in cases as the virus rapidly spreads to the vulnerable. These medical professionals are calling this new wave a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.” This group of unvaccinated individuals includes young children, because at this point, those under the age of 12 still do not have access to the vaccine. With school starting back up, kids will be joining together in large groups, which has healthcare workers concerned.

Local parents and older individuals who are vaccine-eligible speak about why they chose to get the vaccine to protect those who can’t. Retired teacher Margo Stites explained, “we talk about family values and caring about children, caring about life. Well then live up to that. If you really do care about children and care about life, do everything you can to protect them.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available at numerous sites across the Quad Cities to anyone over the age of 12.