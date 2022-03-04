COVID-19 case numbers are steadily declining in the Quad Cities and across the country.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 110 new cases this week — compared to 125 new cases last week.

Representatives of the department believe this could be the community’s first real glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We know that our virus transmission rate is falling,” said Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill. “We know that our hospitalization rates are falling. We know, at the same time, that the Illinois mask requirement has been lifted. So all of those together are good pieces of good news.”

Health professionals encourage community members to continue to do their part to minimize spread.

While the positivity rate decreased from 4.28% last week to 3.77% this week — that number is still not zero.

“There’s quite a bit of virus circulating in our community,” said Hill. “We can start to feel good about where we are. Just understand we may not be over with this.”