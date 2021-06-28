Health professionals warn teens about the dangers of E-cigarettes

An entire pack of traditional cigarettes has the same amount of nicotine as just one single Juul pod.

Medical professionals expected Gen-z and Millennials to eradicate the smoking epidemic in America, but this was before the introduction of E-cigarettes

Despite initially justifying the product’s creation as a method to help current smokers quit, E-cigarette manufacturer Juul has been accused of strategically targeting younger demographics in marketing campaigns.

The use of E-cigarettes can cause young people to become “dual users,” which means they will eventually transition to also using traditional cigarettes for nicotine cravings. Experts say the number of Juul users continues to grow.