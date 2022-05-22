IowaWORKS will host a Healthcare Hiring Event on Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the job center, located at 1801A East Kimberly Road in Davenport.

“We are excited to bring together the healthcare leaders of the Quad Cities to attract those who are looking for careers in the medical sector,” Lurdes Torres, IowaWORKS career planner, said. “This opportunity allows job seekers to have easy access and interaction with healthcare employers.”

A wide variety of positions will be featured at the event, including nurses, certified nursing assistants, housekeeping staff, food/dietary service workers, receptionists, transcriptionists, billing representatives, therapists, radiology and lab technicians, sonographers, cooks, certified medical assistants, physician assistants, physical therapists, phlebotomists and more.

Employers at the event will include Genesis Health System, Select Specialty Hospital, UnityPoint Health, Handicapped Development Center, Eagle View Behavioral Health, Good Samaritan Services and ProMedica.

The IowaWORKS center also serves as a resource for job seekers who need help with resumes and interviewing skills. They can attend training workshops to help them in their job searches and use the computers available at the job center.

Job seekers can also search Iowa’s largest job bank by clicking here. There are currently 92,252 job openings posted statewide. Employers can sign up for a free account to post positions.

For additional information, job seekers can call the job center at 563-445-3200 and choose option 1.