Hear a local musician perform from the comfort of your home

The Bettendorf Public Library is bringing a taste of the Quad Cities music scene to a screen near you.

Throughout the month of November, the library is hosting a virtual Brown Bag Lunch featuring one-time local, Jordan Danielsen.

Limited-time viewing will be available via the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

A link to the video will also be available on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website.

No registration is required for the free event, which was made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Library.

“Raised in Davenport, Jordan Danielsen grew up with guitar in hand, and a harmonica on his neck. His experience includes over a decade of performances in wineries, casinos, pubs, restaurants and festivals all over the Midwest,” said the library in a news release.

Danielsen’s music style has been described as “a little rock, a little roots.”

More information about Brown Bag Lunch and other events can be found on the library’s website or by calling 563-344-4179.