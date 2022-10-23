Not even 60 years ago, local Quad Citians took part in history when they attended the March on Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Now residents can hear what that day was like at a free presentation of a video about the event at the Rock Island Public Library.



Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) is hosting a free showing and discussion of the locally-produced oral history video, “I Am the Future, Standing on the Shoulders of the Past,” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street in Rock Island.

The short, locally-produced Black history video recounts the first-hand stories of Quad City residents who attended the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. That journey, and the connections with Martin Luther King, Jr. inspired each of them to become civil rights leaders in the community when they returned. Glenda Guster, PACG president, accompanied by video participants including The Rev. Gabriel Barber, III, will host a discussion immediately following the video. Both the video and discussion are free and open to the public.



