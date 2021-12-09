Hear an Iowa-raised singer-songwriter perform for free in Bettendorf

A singer-songwriter raised in the Iowa heartland is coming to the Bettendorf Public Library this month to perform a free concert and share his insights and perspectives on the music industry.

Jordan Danielsen, a Denver native who grew up on the banks of the muddy Mississippi, will headline the next “Trax from the Stax” music listening series event 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

No registration is required to attend the program, which gives music lovers a place to share interests and enthusiasm for different music genres and artists — made possible thanks to the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

“Danielsen reports growing up with guitar in hand, and a harmonica on his neck, and has spent over a decade hosting open mics — performing in wineries, casinos, pubs, restaurants, festivals and everywhere imaginable — from Madison, Wisc., to St. Louis,” a news release says. “A wandering loner at heart, Jordan has performed much of his musical career as a solo act.”

During “Trax from the Stax,” Danielsen will perform original songs and discuss how music artists have most influenced his artistry.

More information about Danielsen can be found on his website.