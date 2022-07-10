Music For New People will be featured at the next free Music on the Lawn concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Deere-Wiman House, 817 11 Ave., Moline. “This inventive ensemble of musicians must be experienced in person to fully appreciate the range of their talents,” a news release says.

Inspired by the work (and play) of people like Andy Kaufman and Shel Silverstein, they make unique

family-friendly music with all sorts of instruments—from electronics to ukulele, accordion, and

percussion, the release says.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and even a picnic lunch if you like. Ice cream will be served up by Lagomarcino’s Confectionary.

Family-friendly activities will begin at 5 p.m. In case of extreme weather, all activities and the concert will be moved indoors to the air-conditioned Deere-Wiman Carriage House at the same site.

This event is part of the Music on the Lawn series, hosted and funded by the William Butterworth Foundation. There is no charge for admission, and no reservations required. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here.