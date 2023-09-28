Looking for hair-raising stories for the Halloween season? The Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, has three upcoming spine-tingling story times that will give anyone the creeps. All programs are free and don’t require registration.

“Morbid Curiosities – An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” takes place on Tuesday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. The king of gothic horror will talk with audiences about his life and share his eeriest stories and poetry, including “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Raven” and “The Tell Tale Heart.”

The kids get their turn on Friday, October 27th at 2 p.m. In “Spooky Stories for Kids”, children in third grade and older can listen to spooky and occasionally hilarious stories around the fake campfire with Miss Christine.

On Tuesday, October 31st at 2 p.m., listen to unique spooky stories at “Community Connections: Celtic Ghost Stories.” Brian “Fox” Ellis shares the legends of his Celtic ancestors through folksongs and traditional poetry.

For more information about these story events and other programs at the Bettendorf Public Library, click here or call (563) 344-4175.