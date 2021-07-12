Hearing set, bond reduced for woman suspected in son’s death

A status hearing has been set for a 34-year-old Moline woman who is a suspect in the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son.

Jennifer Keim is set for a status hearing Sept. 30 in Rock Island County Court, court documents say. Last week her bond, originally set for $2 million, was reduced to $1 million (10 % applies.)

In March, Moline Police arrested Keim, who remains in Rock Island County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Keim’s arrest after a four-month criminal investigation conducted by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Juvenile Unit, a news release from Moline Police says.

The investigation

On Nov. 3, 2020, a local hospital contacted Moline Police after a severely disabled 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for emergency care by Moline firefighters from the family home in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue.

Hospital staff found the child to be “extremely dehydrated and emaciated, with severe open wounds that had not been properly treated.”

The child went into cardiopulmonary arrest and later was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Moline Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services began an investigation that included numerous interviews, consultations with medical professionals and an in-depth examination of the child’s medical records and past medical treatment.

The inquiries revealed a “consistent pattern of medical and physical neglect, which led to the child’s death,” the release says. The autopsy ruled the child’s manner of death to be complications from chronic malnutrition and dehydration because of underlying physical neglect.

Assisting Moline Police in the investigation were the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The boy’s 32-year-old stepfather, Justin M. Keim, of Moline, also was arrested and charged with criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person, a Class 2 felony.

Justin Keim

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office had issued a warrant for Keim’s arrest after his stepson’s death.

Justin Keim, released on bond, is set for a status hearing Aug. 19 in Rock Island County Court.