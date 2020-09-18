Hearing set for Davenport man accused of striking another person with a car

A preliminary hearing has been set for a Davenport man accused of trying to run over another person in May at a Davenport gas station.

Roemello Jones, 25, was held briefly Wednesday in Scott County Jail before he posted bond. He faces felony charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief, along with a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, in connection with the incident.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly before 4 p.m. May 30, Davenport police responded to the area of 1200 Brady Street for a report of someone being struck by a vehicle.

Another person said Jones struck him with a gray Chevrolet Impala without plates, an incident that stemmed from a child-custody situation.

Jones entered the Shell Gas Station at 1139 Brady St. and tried to assault the other person, tackling him into a counter at the gas station.

Several other people saw the altercation, which smashed a food warmer, valued at $500, off the counter and destroyed it.

The altercation continued into the parking lot, where Jones entered the car and struck the other person, who suffered injuries to his feet consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

A recording of the incident shows Jones entering the car and leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed in the direction the other person was running.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 25 in Scott County Court.