Hearing set for former officer who, police say, fired gun from a car

A status hearing for a former Moline police captain accused of shooting a gun from his car is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Rock Island County Court.

Jerome Patrick, 57, a former Moline Police captain, was arrested Sept. 12, 2019, in Davenport after police say he shot a gun from his car.

A pretrial order has been entered, and Patrick is out on prior bond, court records say.

Patrick pleaded not guilty Oct. 1, 2019.

The 2019 incident

The Moline Police Department requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) respond to the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, in Moline for a report of an aggravated discharge of a firearm about 6 p.m.

ISP Investigators identified Jerome J. Patrick of Moline as the suspect who allegedly discharged a firearm from his Silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Patrick was charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle and two felony counts of aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, according to court records.