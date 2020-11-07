Hearing set for man accused of damaging vehicle with gunfire

After another person’s vehicle was damaged by a bullet fragment, a Davenport man faces charges involving gunfire.

Michael Dumerauf, 27, of Davenport, faces felony charges of assault/displaying a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and reckless use of a firearm.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Oct. 26, Davenport police responded to the 2300 block of West Second Street in response to calls about gunfire.

Police say Dumerauf was driving a white 2005 Ford F350. He pulled over next to a victim leaving the driver’s seat of his vehicle, and fired a round that struck the driver’s side rear door of the victim’s vehicle.

Police found a 9 mm shell casing at the scene, and a bullet fragment was removed from the victim’s vehicle, with damage estimated at $1,233.

Dumerauf was identified from a photo lineup.

He has felony convictions for third-degree burglary in 2013 and 2018, and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon in 2018. Dumerauf is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He posted bond and was released from Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 in Scott County Court.