Heart of Hope Outreach, 1740 9th Ave., Rock Island, is partnering with United Way Emerging Leaders to host a Christmas/winter giveaway from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Santa will give toys to children in the community, along with coats, hats and gloves. Winter clothing for men, women and children will be given away, along with blankets, underwear and socks.

Purses stuffed with toiletries will be given to women.

Children will be invited to tour an ambulance or fire truck. Hot cocoa, coffee and pastries will be available.