The UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart to Heart series continues, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices.

The community education series return in-person as Helbert Acosta, MD, from Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “Fainting: When You Should Worry.” This event is free and helps attendees learn more about heart disease prevention and treatment, as well as ways to live more heart-healthy.

“We’ll explore what causes fainting. Many times, these episodes are minor but people with certain health conditions or other high risk factors may mean you need to take action and consult your doctor,” Dr. Acosta said. “We’ll help you take the guess work out of it and reduce your fears about dizzy spells and feeling faint.”

Trinity’s cardiology program is dedicated to improving the health of people in the Quad Cities area, and the community education series is one way of doing that. “Along with providing life-saving services, we are consistently working in the community to help people improve their day-to-day lives,” Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, said.

“Fainting: When You Should Worry” is Tuesday, May 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Jardine Auditorium at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, located at 2701 17th Street, Rock Island. This event is free, thanks to the generosity of Friends of Trinity. Seating is limited. To register, click here.