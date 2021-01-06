Heartbreak and near-tragedy round out the rest of 2020: A look back Part 2

There would be more breaking news in the second half of the year.

In early July, a house with children still inside caught fire. A roofer driving by noticed the smoke and grabbed his ladder so officers could help the kids escape from the second floor.

“If it weren’t for them, they might not have been able to get out quicker,” said Jodi Viveros, mother of the children. “They got out really fast. It could’ve been a whole different situation. I know the girls were really scared. And when they saw them, they knew everything was going to be ok.”

Then, on July 10, 10-year-old Breasia Terrell went missing from Davenport. Quad-Citians came together to organize search parties to try to bring her home.

“Most of these people who are here don’t know the family at all, I certainly don’t know them, I have grandkids myself if one of my kids, grandkids I’d want somebody to help,” said volunteer Jay Kadner.

The steel dam would bring tragedy again in late July when a kayaker was sucked underneath it. Fortunately, he was saved after a lengthy rescue attempt. Sgt. Tony Petreikis with the Illinois Conservation Police reminded people how dangerous the steel dam is.

“The thing is once you get within… well if you look out there right now about five yards of the dam itself where the water’s coming over that instead of pushing you away from the dam, it actually sucks you back into the dam,” said Petreikis.

After the latest accident, Local 4 News investigated to see what purpose it serves. Our team found the steel dam works in conjunction with the Sears Dam and provides river flow to drive turbines that generate electricity at the Sears powerhouse. The DNC says the city of Rock Island is required to implement safety measures including sign, buoys and cables that serve as boat barriers.

Late August brought one of the strongest storms in recent memory. The derecho would cause significant damage and leave lingering effects.

“I came home,” one person told us. “I came with my mom in a car and we came here to see the damage at my house and I witnessed branches and trees laying on my shed here.”

More than 340,000 people were left without power. Some went almost a week before electricity was returned, so many had to throw out refrigerated food. Other simple tasks took some manual labor.

“It’s funny because when I got home I used the garage door opener,” said a Davenport resident. “It worked. I went in, the garage light was on, I turned it off, let the dog in the house, and that was it. There was no power. “

Some even lost their homes to the storm.

“I came up the hill and first noticed my one tree was missing and then I realized it was in my neighbor’s house,” said a Moline resident.

The year 2020 may be known as a year of adversity, but will also go down as a year when the worst of times brought out the beset in people.

