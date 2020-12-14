Heartland Connections seeks holiday videos to send to nursing homes

Heartland Connections has launched a campaign to collect videos of holiday songs, stories, and messages, of which a special program will be created and sent to nursing homes, hospitals, and those most affected by the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 22. Programs will be delivered via email on Dec. 23.

Everyone is welcome to submit and sign up to receive the program at no cost. To submit videos or sign up to receive a copy of the program, visit: www.cheerrr.com

Heartland Connections is a hub for performing arts/music in west central Illinois. To find out more, visit https://heartlandconnections.com/