Kids with special needs ran their own version of the Junior Bix on Wednesday.

They did it outside the Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Center in Bettendorf.

The kids in Wednesday’s race are all patients there and a lot of them have mobility issues.

The Bix 7’s director said she is moved by the determination the kids show for the race.

“It is heartwarming, it is inspiring,” Michelle Juehring said. “If a parent or adult watches this, I can’t see how you could not be inspired. These kids are amazing doing what they are doing.”

Each racer got a Junior Bix medal and a t-shirt.