After a break from the worst of the summer heat and humidity – it’s back Saturday!

The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for the Quad Cities on Saturday. It’s in effect from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Remember to drink a lot of water if you’re heading outside for any length of time.

The heat index reaches 105° Saturday afternoon.

Sunday promises some relief though, with high temps back into the middle 80s.