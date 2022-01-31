As we digest more computer model data today, it’s likely the worst of this week’s winter storm passes South of the Quad Cities. Totals of 12-18″ are possible in central Illinois into Indiana.

Local cities along HWY 34 (Galesburg, Burlington and Monmouth) could see close to half a foot.

In the Quad Cities, we’ll be on the Northern fringe and are looking at far less snow.

Here’s the latest computer model output – and we’ll have updated info for you right here later tonight.

Check back around 10 p.m. for the next round of model data.