Heavy police presence after reports of gunfire in Davenport

UPDATE: Davenport Police say their preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened between two groups in two separate cars shooting at each other.
No injuries were reported but both a house and car were hit with gunfire.
Police say they are questioning someone who may have been involved in the shooting.
EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police are investigation reports of several shots fired in the area of Main and Pleasant streets on Monday.
The report came in around 9:30 a.m.
Local 4 News saw at least 15 evidence markers at the scene.
