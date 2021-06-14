Heavy police presence after reports of gunfire in Davenport

Davenport Police investigate a report of gunfire in the area of Main and Pleasant streets around 9:30 a.m. on June 14, 2021 (photo: Zachary Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Davenport Police say their preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened between two groups in two separate cars shooting at each other.

No injuries were reported but both a house and car were hit with gunfire.

Police say they are questioning someone who may have been involved in the shooting.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police are investigation reports of several shots fired in the area of Main and Pleasant streets on Monday.

The report came in around 9:30 a.m.

Local 4 News saw at least 15 evidence markers at the scene.

