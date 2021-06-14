Heavy police presence after reports of gunfire in Davenport

Davenport Police investigate a report of gunfire in the area of Main and Pleasant streets around 9:30 a.m. on June 14, 2021 (photo: Zachary Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Davenport Police say their preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened between two groups in two separate cars shooting at each other.

No injuries were reported but both a house and car were hit with gunfire.

Police say they are questioning someone who may have been involved in the shooting.

Police’s early findings show parties two cars were shooting at each other. No known injuries, but a car and a house were hit. They say they are questioning someone who may have been involved. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 14, 2021

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police are investigation reports of several shots fired in the area of Main and Pleasant streets on Monday.

The report came in around 9:30 a.m.

Local 4 News saw at least 15 evidence markers at the scene.

Heavy police presence at Main St. and Pleasant St. in Davenport for shots fired. At least 15 evidence markers on the ground. pic.twitter.com/Nv1qjh456A — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 14, 2021