One person is in custody late Tuesday in Rock Island. (photo by Katrina Rose.)

At least one person was in custody about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 17th Street and Lincoln Court, Rock Island, near Longview Park.

Our Local 4 News crew saw one person who was handcuffed and in the custody of police, who read the Miranda Rights to that person.

We do not know what charges the arrested person faces, or what the incident involved. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they are available.