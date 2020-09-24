Woman shot at townhouse, man taken into custody at Casey’s in Park View

Police at Casey’s in Park View on September 24, 2020. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene and employees at Casey’s say they plan to reopen at some point today.

Neighbors say they also got an email saying the Armstrong elementary school was on lockdown.

That lockdown has been lifted.

EARLIER UPDATE: There’s a heavy police presence at Casey’s in Park View on Thursday morning.

Police arrived after a chase on U.S. Highway 61.

The staff is currently standing outside behind a police car.

It appears to be related to a report of a shooting incident that happened a few minutes away. Local 4 News is headed to that scene as well.

