Heavy police presence at multiple Davenport sites Thursday afternoon

Police closed off the entire block of Farnam between 13th and 15th in Davenport on February 25, 2021. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police have caught a suspect involved in a police pursuit at East Central Park and Farnam in Davenport.

Davenport and Bettendorf police, along with Iowa State Patrol, responded to several locations simultaneously about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Garfield Elementary and Sudlow Junior High students were placed in a lockdown for about 20 minutes “due to an incident in the neighborhood,” Mike Vondran, spokesperson for Davenport Schools, told Local 4 News.

“All students and staff were immediately secured within the building per Davenport Police recommendations,” he said. “Everyone remained safe and secure throughout the short lockdown.”

EARLIER UPDATE: There’s a heavy police and emergency responder presence at multiple locations Thursday, with many along Brady Street in Davenport.

One is a crash at Central Park and Pershing Avenue. Local 4 News was first on the scene as officers talked with a driver whose car was involved.

Davenport Police and Scott County deputies are also on the corner of Garfield and Dubuque streets.

More police are at East 29th Street east of Brady Street, as well as Farnam Street and East 14th Street.

Police have closed off the entire block of Farnam between 13th and 15th. Dozens of officers and squad cars, an ambulance, and detectives are on the scene.

Heavy police and emergency responder presence at Central Park and Pershing Avenue, Davenport, after accident. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers talk with driver whose car was involved. Ambulance on scene. pic.twitter.com/ikAigRYcIx — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 25, 2021

Davenport police and Scott County deputies are on the corner of Garfield and Dubuque streets, Davenport. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, sees neighbors watching. — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 25, 2021

Police on E 29th Street east of Brady Street on February 25, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)