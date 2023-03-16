UPDATE, March 16, 2023, 3:43 p.m. — Today at about 2:06 p.m., Silvis Police Department officers responded to the Black Hawk State Bank, 1100 1st Ave., Silvis, in reference to a hold-up alarm.

Subsequent investigation revealed a boy entered the bank alone, implied he possessed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of U.S. currency, police said Thursday.

A description of the suspect was obtained through witness descriptions as well as surveillance video. Officers from the Silvis Police Department along with the assistance of officers from the East Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department checked the area for the suspect and located him approximately five blocks away, a police release said.

Officers took the boy into custody without incident. There are no threats to public safety. The Silvis Police Department would like to thank the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the East Moline Police Department for their quick response and assistance.

EARLIER:

Our Local 4 News crew saw three squad cars, including an Illinois Secretary of State Police car, at the scene. Officers were inside the building.

We will remain in contact with police to provide details as soon as they become available.