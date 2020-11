19th Street in Moline was blocked off by a heavy police presence between 4th and 5th Avenue. on November 6, 2020. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

BREAKING: 19th Street in Moline is blocked off between 4th and 5th Avenue. There is a heavy police presence. Avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.