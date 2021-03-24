Heavy police presence in Davenport

A heavy police presence responded to 1st and Howell in Davenport, and remained on the scene at 3 p.m., when they police confirmed someone was wounded.

Officers were gathered near a house surrounded by crime scene tape. Family members and friends, several visibly upset, gathered in the area.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Heavy police presence on 1st and Howell St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station on scene, sees people gathered near a house surrounded by crime scene tape, a number of police officers are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/wfk7fLjPV0 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 24, 2021

