Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in the area of 39th Street and 15th Avenue, Moline, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a man who has had some mental-health issues is being treated after being transported from the scene.

Although several squad cars were in the area with many officers at first, only two squad cars remained after about half an hour.

https://twitter.com/CookWHBF/status/1378826158226161675