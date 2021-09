Several squad cars are in the area of Brady Street and Vander Veer Park, Davenport, late Sunday.

Law enforcement vehicles blocked part of Brady Street near Vander Veer Park shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Davenport.

Iowa State Patrol, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Davenport Police were among the agencies in the area. Several squad cars later were in the 200 block of East Denison Avenue, where a car was towed from the scene.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested or ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details as soon as they are available.

Heavy police presence in the area of the 200 block of Denison Avenue, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/iFoI2OPvUX — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) September 6, 2021