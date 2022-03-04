UPDATE, March 4, 9:43 a.m. — The Hamilton Elementary School lockdown today in Moline has not been lifted as of yet. Police are working on the scene in the area, so the students are being kept inside as a safety measure, according to a spokeswoman for the Moline-Coal Valley School District .

At approximately 8:10 a.m., the Moline Police Department received a report of an incident in the neighborhood of 7th Street near Hamilton Elementary. The police now have the suspect in custody. As a precaution, the police directed Hamilton to go on soft/passive lockdown.

Soft lockdown means that students are free to go about their day within the building, but no one can enter or exit the building. There was no threat to students or staff, and the lockdown was merely precautionary, the district said. “Our primary goal is to keep our students and staff safe at all times,” spokeswoman Candace Sountris said Friday morning.

UPDATE, March 4, 9:15 a.m. — The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at 7th Street and 32nd Avenue. The call came in at 8:01 a.m. and the scene is secure, police said.

Hamilton Elementary is located across the street from the incident. All children and staff are safe an school is operating as normal. The road is closed while police work the crime scene. There is no current danger to the public, school or residents in the area.

700 block of 32nd Avenue near Hamilton Elementary School in Moline (photo by Bryan Bobb)

EARLIER: There are reports of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of Hamilton Elementary School in Moline. This is in the 700 block of 32nd Avenue.

Our crew saw units from Moline and Coal Valley Police as well as the Illinois State Police.

Several streets are blocked in the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

This is a developing story. When we have more information we will bring it to you on air and online.