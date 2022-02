UPDATE: Scott County is assisting the Davenport Police Department. Tactical units are on scene. Area residents are asked to stay inside for their safety.

West Garfield St. near Ripley and Scott (photo by Bryan Bobb)

A heavy police presence has been reported on West Garfield Street near Ripley and Scott Streets. Drivers may want to consider alternate routes around that area.

West Garfield St. near Ripley and Scott (photo by Bryan Bobb)

(Google Maps)

