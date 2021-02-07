Heavy police presence responds to incident at Bettendorf complex

An area near the Georgian Square apartment complex, located at the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, was blocked off to traffic in response to a call that came in just after 2 a.m. Sunday. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News is the only news station on the scene of an incident involving a heavy police presence at a building complex in Bettendorf early Sunday.

Police and Scott County deputies first responded to Georgian Square, located at the 900 and 1000 blocks of Lincoln Road, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, Local 4 News was asked to move from a parking spot so officers could block the area off. A deputy parked in a driveway let only other law enforcement in to the parking lot.

Scott County dispatched it its Emergency Command RV to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident, or if any injuries were involved.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Police and Scott County deputies at Georgian Square apartments, 700 block of Lincoln, Bettendorf. Local 4 News, only station at scene, was asked to move from a parking as area is being blocked off. pic.twitter.com/bUV167fGUO — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 7, 2021

Police and Scott County deputies at Georgian Square apartments, 700 block of Lincoln, Bettendorf. Local 4 News, only station at scene, was asked to move from a parking as area is being blocked off. pic.twitter.com/fdsU7IxZRY — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 7, 2021