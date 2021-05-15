Heavy police presence Saturday night after report of gunfire

A heavy police presence was in the area of the 1200 block of 11th Street, Rock Island, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday after a report of gunfire.

Officers investigated the area near a home where crime-scene tape was placed. At 9:30 p.m., eight squad cars were at the site.

Members of the tactical unit also were at the scene.

Local 4 News/www.ourquadcities.com will provide details as soon as they are available.

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1300 block of 11th St., Rick Island. Crime scene tape surrounds an area in front of a house, where police are investigating after a report of gunfire. #shooting #rockisland pic.twitter.com/FeM7gUJEDS — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 16, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1300 block of 11th St., Rick Island. Crime scene tape surrounds an area in front of a house, where police are investigating after a report of gunfire. #shooting #rockisland pic.twitter.com/fpECOrzG98 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 16, 2021

Police are at a report of a shooting at the 1200 block of 11th Street in Rock Island. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/Ue6PxfB4eo — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) May 16, 2021