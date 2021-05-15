Heavy police presence Saturday night after report of gunfire

A heavy police presence was in the area of the 1200 block of 11th Street, Rock Island, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday after a report of gunfire.

Officers investigated the area near a home where crime-scene tape was placed. At 9:30 p.m., eight squad cars were at the site.

Members of the tactical unit also were at the scene.

