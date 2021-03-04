Heavy police response to report of gunfire near Motel 6, Menards

UPDATE: Police are in front of Menards and customers are being turned away.

The windows of a white car near the Motel 6 have been shot out.

EARLIER UPDATE: Menards is on lockdown and 65th Street in Davenport is blocked off.

EARLIER UPDATE: There’s a heavy police presence near the Motel 6 in Davenport.

Police are responding to a report of a victim and gunfire.

Multiple squad cars and multiple officers are on the scene and traffic in the area of 65th and Brady is being affected.

One of the windows of this white car has been shot out. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Customers are being turned away at Menards in Davenport. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

