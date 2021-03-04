Heavy police response to report of gunfire near Motel 6, Menards

UPDATE: Police are in front of Menards and customers are being turned away.
The windows of a white car near the Motel 6 have been shot out.
EARLIER UPDATE: Menards is on lockdown and 65th Street in Davenport is blocked off.
EARLIER UPDATE: There’s a heavy police presence near the Motel 6 in Davenport.
Police are responding to a report of a victim and gunfire.
Multiple squad cars and multiple officers are on the scene and traffic in the area of 65th and Brady is being affected.
Local 4 News was first on the scene.