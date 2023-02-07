After some pretty nice weather lately, with sunny skies and highs near 50°, we’re looking at a cold and rainy Wednesday night in the Quad Cities.

Rain starts around 8 p.m. Wednesday and will last all the way into Thursday.

Totals could easily be over an inch. If that happens, it’ll be more than we had all of last February combined!

Here’s a sampling of computer models for rain totals this week – the majority of the models give us more than inch.

And where it’s a little bit colder (in North Central and NE Iowa) there’s a Winter Storm Watch for heavy, wet snow!